Judith Ann Loewen, 68, of Winona, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at her home. She was the owner of Lee-Ann Estate Sales in Winona. Judy is survived by her husband, Fred; two sons, Frederick Loewen and Erik (Carly) Loewen; two brothers, John (Barb) Sherman and Paul Sherman; mother-in-law, Lenore Loewen; nephews and extended family. A visitation for Judy will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center, 3480 Service Drive, Goodview.
