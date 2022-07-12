We are sad to announce Duane “Bud” Loewenhagen’s departure from this world July 5, 2022, at the young age of 86 to be with his loved ones that have passed on before him. He was born August 8, 1935, in rural Alma to William and Henrietta (Pank) Loewenhagen. Bud was the youngest of five children growing up on the family farm. He left the farm at the age of 18 and moved to Racine
Wis., where he went to work at Aring Equipment. While living there, he met the first love of his life, Janet Egtvedt, whom he married October 12, 1957. Their union had four children, Linda, Brian, Mark, and Tim. Unfortunately, Janet’s life was taken away too soon in a car accident. Bud found himself being a single parent. He moved back to Buffalo City in 1967, where he started working
in tool and die, which he did for many years. In 1968, he started dating the second love of his life, Beverly Lietha. They were united in marriage on August 10, 1968, happily spending 53 years together. Bud enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, auctions, garage sales, and selling at the Wabasha Flea Market for over 20 years, until fully retiring to enjoy life. Bud is survived by his children, Linda Loewenhagen-Anderson, Brian (Jo) Loewenhagen, Mark Loewenhagen, Tim (Deb) Loewenhagen; grandchildren, Chrissy (Larry) Johansen, Kayla (Jon) Gilson, Kandi (Shawn) Foster, Adam (Ashley) Loewenhagen, Sandy (Paul) Bentzen, Amanda Loewenhagen, Kerry (Alexander) Loewenhagen-Dorn, Natasha Loewenhagen, Sara (Josh) Conklin, Ryan Richardson, Michelle Richardson, and Tia Loewenhagen; several great grandchildren; a sister, Lois
Krause; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends for whom he had touched their lives. Bud was preceded in death by his wives, Janet and Beverly; parents, William and Henrietta Loewenhagen; siblings and spouses, Del and Char Loewenhagen, Merlin and Betty Loewenhagen, Betty and Sidney Brownell; brother-in-law, Delbert Krause; and daughter-in-law, Pam Loewenhagen. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 3 p.m. with
visitation starting at 2 p.m. at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Alma, with his nephew, Pastor Bruce Loewenhagen officiating with inurnment to follow at Buffalo City Cemetery in Buffalo City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.