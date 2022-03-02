Donald X. Logelin, 98, of La Crosse, Wis., and formerly of Reedsburg, Wis., and Winona, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Tomah, Wis.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery with military honors. A luncheon and reception will be held at the funeral home following the burial.
