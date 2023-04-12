John “Jack” George Lorenz Sr., 70, of Winona, died on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at his home, with his loved ones by his side, after a courageous nine-month battle with cancer.
Jack was born on October 7, 1952, in Winona, the son of Robert and Avenelle (Kukowski) Lorenz. He honorably served in the United States Air Force. He was united in marriage to Twila Bosteter on January 19, 1972, at St. Mary’s Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Peyton Lorenz; brothers, Robert Jr. and Charles “Chucky” Lorenz; and brother-in-law, Hank Buehler.
Jack is survived by his wife, Twila; children, John (Denise) Lorenz Jr., Scott (Heather) Lorenz, and Nina (Nick) Jones; grandchildren, Brandunn, Zander, Paige, and Parker Lorenz, and Julia and Katy Jones, all of Winona; siblings, Ruth Buehler, of Holmen, Wis., and Kathy (Mark) LaPlant, of Green Bay, Wis.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Winona, with Rev. Jon Spinillo officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date at the Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements: www.hofffuneral.com.
