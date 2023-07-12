Losinski, Donna Marie

Donna Marie Losinski, 79, of Wabasha, peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Donna was born in Winona on March 30, 1944, to Elmer and Aurelia Harders. Donna was influenced by her family to be a loving and caring woman, giving of her time to others, and to incorporate these values into her daily life.
Donna married Gary Baab on October 10, 1964, and together they raised two beautiful children, Todd and Becky, but later divorced. Donna was a generous, loving, and kind mother to Todd and Becky. The greatest gift she gave them was her forever love.
On June 8, 1996, Donna was united in marriage to Daniel Losinski. Together they enjoyed boating, traveling, meeting new friends, and spending their winters in Florida with family.
Donna was employed at TRW in Winona and retired on September 28, 2007, after 28 years of service. After retirement, Donna enjoyed her time entertaining and baking for any and all occasions. One of Donna's greatest joys was carrying on her family's Norwegian tradition of making lefse. Donna’s love for her grandchildren also took her to St. Felix School in Wabasha, where she spent her time as a volunteer. The students loved their “Miss Donna” and greeted her with a smile and a hug every day.
Donna is survived by her loving husband, Daniel; son, Todd Baab (Susie); sister, Mary Sue Bauer (Randy); grandsons, Hunter Baab (Sydney) and Austin Baab (Brianna); granddaughter, Adrianna Baab; and great-grandchildren, Berkley Baab and Emery Baab. Donna was blessed with three additional children when she married Daniel and is also survived by them, Shawn Losinski (Tammi), Stacy Endres (Jeff), and Sara Losinski (Amy Nations), as well as four additional grandchildren, Taylynn Losinski, Cailie Peters, Charlie Endres, and Nick Endres. Donna is also survived by her sister-in-law, Karen Harders, son-in-law, John Kouba, and many nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her beautiful daughter, Becky Kouba, brother, Jim Harders, and parents, Elmer and Aurelia.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, at St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 766 West Wabasha Street, in Winona. The Reverend Winfried Schroeder will officiate. Donna will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Donna’s grandchildren, Hunter Baab, Austin Baab, Charlie Endres, and Nick Endres, and her nephews, Chris Bauer, Aaron Bauer, Eric Harders, and Brent Harders.
The family respectfully asks that memorials be directed to the St. Felix Preschool Program in Wabasha.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Donna’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
