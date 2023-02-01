Judy Mae Losinski, 74, of Winona, passed away on December 30, 2022. Judy was born July 8, 1948, in Winona to Wayne and Mae (Stanek) Papenfuss. Judy was united in marriage to Joseph Losinski on November 30, 1974; they just shared 48 years together.
Judy enjoyed going to the casino to play Keeno, playing cards, going to Blooming Grounds for coffee, and looked forward every month for a visit with her little sister. She had a big heart and would do anything for anyone. She will be greatly missed.
Judy is lovingly survived by her husband Joseph; stepmother, Joanie Papenfuss; brother, Dwayne Papenfuss (Linda); sisters, Debi Kennebeck and Betty (Mike Reeves); along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mae and Dwayne Papenfuss; in-laws, Joseph Losinski Sr. and Helen Losinski; two brothers-in-law, Don Losinski and Dale Kennebeck. Per Judy’s wishes no service is being planned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.