Dawn M. Loth, 62, of Winona, passed away in the comfort of her home on Friday, June 24, 2022. She was born on November 10, 1959, in Winona, to Ralph and Patricia Meska.
A fiery woman with a vibrant personality, Dawn had a knack for being able to strike up conversation with anyone within moments of entering a room. Everyone she met was touched by her bold sense of humor and quick wit, traits that instantly connected her to so many. Her loving husband Keith would be quick to tell anyone of the countless laughs had with anyone they met while doing her favorite thing, riding on the back of his Harley Davidson.
She was also a caretaker in spirit and a creative by nature. She treated friends, acquaintances, and neighbors as family, always making sure they had a hot meal if they were in need. As a young mother, she studied art with an incredible talent and passion that she shared with others by gifting her paintings and vivid outdoor designs.
Dawn was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Patricia, as well as her brother Mark. She is survived by her husband Keith Loth and daughter Sara Flatten (Seth).
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
