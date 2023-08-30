Luehmann, Audrey Faith

Audrey Faith Luehmann, 95, of Winona and formerly of Altura, passed away on Thursday, August 17, at Sauer Health Care of Winona. Audrey was born on November 5, 1927, in Racine, Minn., the daughter of Erwin and Olga (Rausch) Haack. Audrey was born and raised in the Racine area where she was baptized, confirmed, and married at Pleasant Valley Immanuel Lutheran Church. On August 21, 1949, she was united in marriage to Lester Luehmann, and their union was blessed with four children. Audrey and Lester relocated to a farm in Altura shortly after their marriage and tended to the land until Lester's passing in 2006.
Audrey was proud to be active in her faith and her congregation at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Silo. She was a member of the Lydia Circle and taught Sunday School for many years as well as participating in the Silo Serenades.
Audrey is survived by her children, Rena (James) Halbakken, of Lake City, Fla., Ron (Pam) Luehmann, of Lewiston, and Kevin (Joan) Luehmann, of Eyota, Minn.; seven beloved grandchildren and their spouses; 15 treasured great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister, Norma (Dallas) Colvin; as well as her nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Luehmann; son, Steven Luehmann; parents, Erwin and Olga; and siblings, Ruby (George) Seehusen and Marlin (Harriet) Haack.
Funeral services for Audrey were held on Tuesday, August 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Silo. Interment will be held at the church cemetery. Honorary pallbearers were the Sauer Health Care East End Staff and Winona County Hospice Staff.
Audrey preferred memorials be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church and School of SIlo as well as Hope Lutheran School of Winona.
