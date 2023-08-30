Barb Luehmann-Gutzmann, 65, of Stillwater and formerly of Lewiston, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Her memorial Service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church — Silo, with the Reverend Bert Mueller officiating. Visitation will be at 9 a.m., until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Tunnel to Towers Foundation or your local Humane Society. Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements: www.hofffuneral.com.
