Raymond Peter Maassen, 89, of Buffalo City, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at St. Anne's Extended Care in Winona. A gathering for family and friends along with a memorial service and military honors will be held later this spring, and a full obituary will be published at that time. Talbot Family Funeral Homes is assisting with arrangements.
