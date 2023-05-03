Maassen, Raymond Peter

Raymond Peter Maassen, 89, of Buffalo City, passed away on December 22, 2022, at St. Anne Extended Healthcare. Ray was born on May 17, 1933, to Peter and Lilly (Panschow) Maassen in Alma on the home farm. Ray graduated from Alma High School in 1951. He was a wonderful musician, playing guitar and accordion by ear. After working at La Crosse Milling for a while, he joined the Army in June 1955. In 1959, he began working at Monroe in Winona, until his retirement in 1995. When he was stationed in Germany in 1956, he met the wonderful woman who would later become his wife. They were married on November 8, 1958. They made their home in the Buffalo City-Cochrane area. Ray had many hobbies, including hunting, fishing, camping, archery, playing cribbage with the grandkids, and woodworking. His greatest passion was spending time with family. One could always find him in his garden or out in his workshop, where he would make gifts for his family all the time.
Ray will be sadly and forever missed by his wife, Waltraud; daughters, Diane (Gale) Wald and Tracy (Randy) Herold; five grandchildren, Crystal (Herb) Krause, Kelly (Jeremy Weisenbeck) Wald, Jessica (Adam) Vadnais, Katelyn (Ivan) Hubbard, and Cole (Lauren Loock) Herold; three great-grandchildren, Kloe Wald and Aiden and Nolan Hubbard; two step-great-grandchildren, Sierra (Alicia) Krause and Ashley (Lance) Renderman; three step-great-great-grandchildren, Grayson and Paityn Renderman and Lennon Krause; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial celebration of life for Ray will be on May 17, 2023, his 90th birthday. Please join us in remembering this wonderful man. Services with Pastor Michelle Rem and military honors will be held at the Buffalo City Cemetery at 11 a.m. with a celebration luncheon after at the Cochrane VFW.
Our sincere thanks to St. Anne Extended Healthcare for the wonderful care given to Ray. You not only became like family to Ray, but also to us!
Talbot Family Funeral Home Alma – Scenic Rivers Cremation assisted the family: www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.