David A. (Dave) Mahlke II, 63 of Fountain City, passed away December 26, 2022, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, Minn., knowing he was deeply loved.
A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, in Annadale, Minn., with an additional service at Pleasant Valley Church in Winona, January 11, 2023, with a visitation from 9-11 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. A celebration of life for Dave will be held at a date to be determined. Online obituary and condolences can be left at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
