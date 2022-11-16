Marie G. Maliszewski, 99, formerly of Independence, died on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Grandview Care Center in Blair, Wis. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Pietrek Park in Arcadia. A full obituary and further event updates will be provided by her family in May. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
