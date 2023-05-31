Maliszewski, Marie

On October 27, 2022, Marie joined Arnold for continued married bliss in Heaven. Born on June 5, 1923, to William and Helen (Eichman) Walsky, Marie grew up on the family farm in Centerville, Wis. She was part of a large family, one of seven. At an early age, she assisted with the farm and housework, developing a strong work ethic. She obtained an eighth-grade education at a one-room schoolhouse carrying her lunch in a clean paint pail. She was educated side by side with Marie (Kiedrowski) Williamson, who was a friend since being a toddler. This close tie made it difficult to tell their handwriting apart, and their children were close to the same age so picnics and playtime were abundantly shared between the families.
In 1937, Marie met a handsome hired hand working at a neighbor’s farm. The courtship began a few years later with cherished memories of picnics, eating ice cream on the steps, barn dances, learning to drive a car and going to movies in Winona. On June 5, 1945, Marie wed Arnold F. Maliszewski on the Walsky family farm. Since it was wartime, resources were scarce, but farm food and flowers provided a wonderful wedding day. Arnold and Marie’s love continued for 71 years until Arnold’s death.
During the war, Marie worked at Shilling Electric as a welder. After the war she worked side by side with Arnold on the farm in Centerville. After moving to Arcadia, she gained outside employment at Club 93 on weekends. She worked as a nursing assistant at Trempealeau County Health Care Center and St. Joseph’s Hospital/Nursing Home where her caring compassion stood out. Marie never let her motherly duties waver, thus providing some of the best baked goods and canning in the county. This was evident by her numerous county and state awards.
In her retirement, she volunteered at numerous events and causes in the community and church. Her generosity and kindness were present in whatever activity she engaged in. Marie was a member of the Trempealeau County Extension Homemakers for 77 years – Meadowlarks Club, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 17, Our Lady of Perpetual Help and SS Peter and Paul Catholic Churches - Rosary Society, Deanery and Catholic Order of Foresters. She was an officer in these organizations throughout the years.
Marie is survived by her children, William (Ginger), Richard (Nancy), Doreen (Rich) Olson, Edwin, Linda (Greg) Mikunda, and son-in-law, Knox (Christine) Smith; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Stalnaker; sisters-in-law, Lois Bashaw and Rose Walsky; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Rita (Reetz) Smith; daughter-in-law, Debra Maliszewski; grandchildren, Knox J. (JK) Smith IV and Laura R. Olson; her brothers, Harry, John, William (Bud), Leonard, and James Walsky; and also her life-long friend, Marie Williamson.
Please join us at Marie’s celebration of life on June 4, 2023, at Joe Pietrek Jr. Memorial Park from 12:30-4 p.m. with reflection of her life at 1 p.m. You may join the family at the 10:15 a.m. Sunday mass at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church where a Rosary will be recited prior to mass. A private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Arcadia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Marie’s name to Pietrek Park, Department of Land Management – Attn: Pietrek Park, 36245 Main St., Whitehall, WI 54773, or to SS Peter and Paul Church Hall Restoration, PO Box 430, Independence, WI 54747. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.