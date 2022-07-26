Maloney, Dennis P.

Dennis P. Maloney, 75, of Winona, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 22, 2022, in the comfort of his home with family by his side, following a short but courageous battle with cancer.
Dennis was born on February 24, 1947, in Winona, to Donald “Pat” and Elaine (Witt) Maloney and was a graduate of Cotter High School. He was united in marriage with Mary M. Stork on November 25, 1967, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona.
Following high school, Dennis enlisted in the National Guard, serving the United States Army with the Active Guard Reserves, retiring after a more than 30-year career in the military, and was the recipient of the Army Achievement Medal. In retirement, Dennis enjoyed working at Midtown Foods in Winona, where he made many friends.
An active member of the Winona community throughout his life, Dennis was a member of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart where he sang in the choir and as a cantor; the Winona Bowling Association, where he served on its board and was inducted into its Hall of Fame; and of Westfield Golf Club, where he served on the board and enjoyed golfing. During the summer months you could find Denny at Cedar Valley Golf Course on Tuesdays and Wednesdays enjoying time with his many golfing friends. He was also a member of the American Legion; the Red Men Club, where he served as a past sachem; and he enjoyed singing with the Winona Hims.
His greatest joy in life was his family, and he especially looked forward to attending his grandsons’ sporting events. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Dennis is lovingly survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Mark (Alissa) Maloney and their children Keagan, Drew, and Owen, Brian (Gina) Maloney and their children Cayla and Mason; brothers, Mike (Becky) Maloney and Ben Hoffman; in-laws, Colleen Stork and Allan (Sue) Stork; as well as many nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Sean Maloney; brother, Timothy Maloney; parents; in-laws, Frank and Myrna Stork; special aunts and uncles, Kassy and Jack Sagen, and Alice and Clay Maxham; and brothers-in-law, Jack and Ed Stork.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona. The Very Reverend Mark C. McNea and the Reverend Robert P. Stamschror will concelebrate. Dennis will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery, where the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 of Winona will provide military honors.
A Christian Wake Service will be held at 3:45 p.m., with visitation following from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. There will not be any visitation held on Thursday; please meet at the Cathedral for the Mass.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis’ grandsons.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Dennis’ family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.