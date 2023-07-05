Marg, Mildred “Millie”

Mildred “Millie” Marg, 92 and 361 days, of Winona, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at home with family by her side.
She was born on July 5, 1930, in Leola, S.D., to John and Barbara (Hartman) Kallas and grew up there on the family farm with five siblings.
Millie came to Winona to help her aunt with her family and later worked at Ted Meier Drug and Watkins. On September 1, 1953, she married Eugene Marg. To this union, nine children were born, Jerome (Stacey) Marg, Carol (Tom) Sauerer, Stanley (Shannon) Marg, Leonard (Nancy) Marg, all of Winona, Joyce Marg, of Fountain City, Kevin Marg and Gary (Barb) Marg, of Winona, Dennis (Teri) Marg, of Onalaska, Wis., and Sue (Pete) Rothering, of Buffalo City; 20 grandchildren, Brady Marg and Justin and Kayla Spalding, Amy O’Laughlin and Brent Sauerer, Shawn Marg, Heather, Kaitlin, Blake, and Calli Marg, Karlee, Kelsie, and Karah Marg, McKenna and Natalie Marg, Kaylee Marg, Kasi Muras and Britton Marg, Sarah and Alex Rothering; and three great-grandchildren, Maelin, James, and Jace.
She was the dedicated and sole office staff of Marg Plumbing and Heating for 66 years. On occasion, Gene and Millie enjoyed a break by traveling to some interesting places and countries. Participation in the Winona County Fair was a highlight for many years. There were many ribbons won on wine, canning, crocheting, embroidery, baking, and crafts. She enjoyed quilting with the Harvest House group at St. Stan’s church, providing food for the family through gardening and canning, and, of course, feeding and watching the birds and squirrels. Family gatherings were very special to her as well.
Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene, in 2006; her parents; and all siblings, Francis (LaVere) Kallas, Lorraine (Art) Redig, Marie (Albert) Schloegel, Rita (John) Schloegel, and infant brother, Jerome Kallas.
Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, in Winona. Visitation will also be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Wilson on Monday, July 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. The Reverend Chinnappa Pothireddy will officiate. Mildred will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorials be directed to the Wilson Fire Department Relief Association or the Immaculate Conception Cemetery Fund in Wilson.
The family extends a special thank you to the Winona Hospice staff for the care they provided.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Millie’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.