Lorraine M. Marsolek, 86, of Independence, Wis., passed away peacefully at home on December 30, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.edisonfuneralhome.com.