Connie Martin passed away on June 25, 2022, at her home in Marinette, Wis. She was born August 16, 1963. She was 58 years old.
She is survived by her children, Alex, Steve Jr., Josh and Nicky; one granddaughter, Natalie Martin; her parents, Raymond and Della Becker; mother-in-law, Aurelie Martin, of Escanaba, Mich.; sister, Tracy Becker; and brother, Robert Becker.
There will be no service or funeral. Connie will be buried at a later date per the family.
