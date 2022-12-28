Arlen "Arley" L. Martinson, 84, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Sauer Health Care in Winona. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until a spiritual service at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, in Winona. Spring burial with military honors will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery. A complete obituary will follow.