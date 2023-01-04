Martinson, Arlen “Arley” L.

Arlen “Arley” L. Martinson, 84, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Sauer Health Care in Winona. He had been in ill health for the past four months.
He was born on March 19, 1938, in Winona to Arthur Sr. and Lavina (Moen) Martinson, where he and his three brothers and two sisters grew up in a small two-room house on West Mill Street in Winona. At age 18, Arlen enlisted in the United States Army, where he worked mainly as a cook.
During the 1980s, Arley worked as a chef for various restaurants including Bass Camp. He was later active with the buying and selling of antiques in Red Wing, Minn., Westby, Wis., and Viroqua, Wis.
He will be remembered for his love of everything to do with Native American culture and spirituality. His greatest joy in life was his family. He had a special relationship with his grandchildren, and he looked forward to getting together with his family and friends.
Arley is survived by his children, Ricky (Dawn) Martinson, Randy (Leonor) Martinson, Roxanne Martinson, and Lora Martinson; grandchildren, Ricky Martinson Jr., Natasha (Vince) Czaplewski, Bridget Martinson, Elizabeth Sundquist, Jessica Horton, Andrew Horton, Charlie (Johanna) Smith, Rachelle Martinson, Randy Martinson Jr., Ranelle Martinson, and Sara Inglett; great-grandchildren, Mindi, Drake, Noah, Audrey, Levi, Alivia, Calvin, Hazelyn, Ethan, George, Caroline, Braxton, Zayden, Jaxon, and Allison; sister, Karen (Allen) Burt; sister-in-law, Patty Martinson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Robin Martinson; grandson, Michael Sundquist; and siblings, Arthur Martinson Jr., Arlys (Bill) Drazkowski, Jerry (Eva) Martinson, and Roger Martinson.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the spiritual service at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, in Winona. Arley will be laid to rest in the spring with military honors at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Arley’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.