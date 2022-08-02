Martinson, Jodi Lyn

Jodi Lyn Martinson, 55, of Winona, died unexpectedly of heart failure on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Jodi was born March 9, 1967, in Winona to Jerry and Eva (Staack) Martinson. She graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1985 and went on to attend Winona State University, being just one class short of graduating with her psychology degree. Jodi worked for many years at Winona Family Services, a job she truly loved.
She enjoyed painting and refinishing furniture and was an avid reader. Jodi had a sense of humor and quick wit that kept you laughing. She was a true caregiver at heart, both with people and animals. Jodi had many pets throughout the years that she loved unconditionally, but her dog, Ruby, “was the love of her life.” Jodi just recently became a grandma and was absolutely loving every minute of that title.
Jodi is survived by her daughter, Eve Martinson-McQuaid (Aleq Kruse); grandson, Roland Kruse; two sisters, Tammy (Tom) Pilgreen and Kim (Rob) Lovejoy; nieces and nephews, Stephen Pilgreen, Alex (Brennan) Pilgreen, Michael (Cinthya Bolanos) Pilgreen, Ana (Toby) Peterson, and Ally Lovejoy (Chaz Harger); and many great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Eva.
A celebration of her life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview, led by funeral celebrant Dianne Rislow. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. The family kindly asks that everyone wear masks. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Winona Area Humane Society.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements: www.hofffuneral.com.
