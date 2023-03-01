Edward “Ed” James Matchey, 89, of Independence, passed away at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home in Arcadia, with Father Arturo Vigueras officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Michael’s the Archangel Cemetery in North Creek, rural Arcadia. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
