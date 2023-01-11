Matthees, Janette J.

Janette J. Matthees (also known as NaMa to many) died on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Field Crest Care Center in Hayfield, Minn.
Janette was born on November 1, 1937, to Harry and Arlene (Bleisner) Laehn in Arcadia. She attended Alma High School and graduated with the Class of 1955. On September 23, 1961, Janette was united in marriage to Eldor Matthees at St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona. Prior to her marriage, Janette was employed as a bookkeeper for Merchants National Bank in Winona. She then farmed side-by-side with Eldor their entire married life. Janette was a faithful member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Norton Township, rural Rollingstone. She was baptized on November 11, 1937, at her home in Arcadia and confirmed as an adult on August 20, 1961, at St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona.
Janette enjoyed cross-stitching, sewing, and bird-watching. She and Eldor appreciated time spent dancing and bowling. After Eldor’s passing, she and her friends would play cards and take bus trips together. Janette was also known to attend a good concert every now and then. Janette was well-known for her cut-out cookies that she often shared with friends and family. More than anything, Janette treasured her time spent with family and friends. She would tell the grandkids to pack certain items as she was taking them on a mystery trip! Janette had a strong and steadfast faith that led her to her Eternal Home.
Janette is survived by her two daughters, Linda Stachowitz, of Byron, Minn., and Mona Scott, of Woodbury, Minn.; grandchildren, Michael Stachowitz, Shelby Stachowitz, and Hayley Scott; brothers, Richard (Jene) Laehn, of Pepin, Wis., and Charles (Lois) Laehn, of Durand, Wis.; sister, Sharon (Roger) Freiheit, of Asbury, Iowa; sister-in-law, Sharon Matthees, of Rollingstone; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and special friends.
Besides her parents, Janette was preceded in death by her husband, Eldor; sister, Beverly Mueller; brothers-in-law, Myron Mueller, Edward E. Matthees, Gordon Matthees, and Boyd Nichols; sisters-in-law, Sandra Matthees and JoAnn Nichols; son-in-law, Keith Stachowitz; and a nephew, Bruce Mueller.
A funeral service was held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Janette was laid to rest in the Trinity Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in Norton Township. Cards for the family may be mailed to Hoff Funeral Home, C/O Janette Matthees Family, P.O. Box 307, Lewiston, MN 55952. Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Lewiston, is assisting the family with arrangements.
