Maus, Judith A.

Judith A. Maus, 83, of Minnesota City, passed away peacefully Monday, June 18, 2023, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 63 years to Edwin L. Maus. Born in Winona on June 30, 1939, she was a daughter of her late parents, Percy Roper and Mildred (Wilson) Rainey.
Judy grew up in St. Charles on her family’s farm. She married Edwin in 1959, and they moved to Minnesota City, where they started their family of five children. They moved to Edwin’s family farm outside of Rollingstone in 1973, their home for the remainder of her life. Judy was a full-time mother and homemaker for most of her children’s early years. She also worked beside Edwin and the children on the family farm. Later she worked outside the home as an office administrator at United Machine and Foundry for 15-plus years. Judy also held the position as clerk, and later as treasurer for the Mt. Vernon Township until she died. She was a member of the St. Ann’s Society Ladies Guild at St. Mary’s church in Minneiska throughout her life.
Judy will be best remembered for her love of family, bright smile and joyful laugh, her bountiful table, and her passion for sewing and gardening. She and Edwin ensured that each of their children had a college education. Judy employed her many gifts and talents as wife and partner to Edwin, while supporting his many hobbies, particularly antique cars, parades, and the Winona Steamboat Calliope excursions locally and across the country.
Judy’s kitchen was a magical place; in addition to providing food for her family — delicacies of asparagus, rhubarb, strawberries, and raspberries — from her always flourishing garden, she cultivated an exquisite flower garden, especially her beds of Irises, which brought joy and beauty to our lives. She baked the family’s bread from scratch each week to the operas of Mozart, Puccini, and Verdi. She loved making and eating good food from around the world, and she introduced all those at her table to all manner of international and local delights. All were welcome at Judy’s table, and she found joy in sharing her homemade delights with others. Judy loved books and was a constant presence at the Winona Public Library weekly, checking out books and reading thousands of them over her lifetime.
Judy’s love for her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was limitless and unconditional. Her family will continue to send this love into the world to all they encounter to honor her memory and life.
In addition to her loving husband, Judy is survived by her sister, Linda Ferguson and husband Gordan; sisters-in-law, Cecilia Roper and Carol Roper; cherished children, Bryceson L. Maus, Colin R. Maus and wife Susan, Douglas P. Maus and wife Linda, Tracy R. Maus, and Dr. Tanya S. Maus and her partner James Luckett; and her beloved grandchildren, Lindsay Dupic and husband Adam, Brett Maus, Lauren Motl and husband Kyle, Megan Maus and husband Adnan Syed, Mara Maus, Haley Maus and husband Jordan Reisinger, Matthew McKernan, Lila Maus and August Luckett Maus; and great-grandchildren Jordyn and Harper Czaplewski and Addie and Henry Dupic, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Judy was predeceased by her parents; brothers, John Roper and sister-in-law Henrietta Roper, and James Roper; daughter-in-law Deborah J. Maus; and most recently, son-in-law Michael F. McKernan.
All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. with a visitation beforehand from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Minneiska, 498 Bennett Avenue. Interment will follow immediately at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Route 61, North Minneiska. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon directly after the interment at St. Mary’s Church in Minneiska.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent in memory of Judy to Friends of the Winona Public Library or the Wilmington College Peace Resource Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.