Maxwell, Richard A.

Richard A. Maxwell, 81, of Winona, passed peacefully Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family and loved ones.
Richard was born August 14, 1941, in Chicago, Ill., to Clarence and Frances (Oursler). He graduated from St. Rita High School. Richard served in the United States Army from 1961-1964 as a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division. On August 8, 1964, he married the love of his life, Pamela Faber. They moved to Winona, where they worked in the restaurant business for many years. Richard enjoyed reading and was an animal lover.
He is survived by his wife, Pam; children, Edward Marino, Nancy (Chris) Stevens, Robert Maxwell, Frances (Brad) Burdick; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-granddaughter, Ellie; and his precious Little Miss Wiggles.
He was preceded in death by his son, Richard C. “Richie”, and his parents.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.
Per his wishes, services will be held privately. Hoff Celebration of Life Center - Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
