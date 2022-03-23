Maxwell, Richard C. “Richie”

Richard C. “Richie” Maxwell passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, March 18, 2022. He was born March 10, 1972. He is survived by his parents, Rich and Pam Maxwell; brothers, Ed and Bob; sisters, Nancy and Francie; children, Nolan, Meredith and Max with former wife, Terri.
A celebration of life will be held with family and close friends.
In lieu of gifts or flowers donations can be made to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
“We love you Richie, fly free.”
