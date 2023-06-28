Mayer, Leonard "Len"

Leonard "Len" Mayer, 81, passed away on Tuesday morning, June 20, 2023, at Lake Winona Manor. Len was born on May 22, 1942, in Winona, the son of Leonard C. and Eleanor (Burgekowski) Mayer. He was raised with his six siblings in Winona and attended Cotter High School. He was united in marriage to Joan Dibbern on August 16, 1969, in Luverne, Minn., and their union was blessed with four boys: Jon, Doug, Patrick, and Mark. Leonard worked as an equipment and sales manager for Camera Art in Lewiston for many years; he eventually retired from his position at Camera Art, which had become Herff Jones, in 2004. Len was proud to serve as mayor (“Mayor Mayer”) of Lewiston in the early 1990s.
At a very young age, Len discovered his love for the game of golf; he was a caddy for the Winona Country Club, starting at the age of nine. His passion for the game only grew. He received the 1959 State Catholic Golf Crown as a member of the Cotter Ramblers Golf Team. He went on to play for the Winona State University Golf Team. Len became an assistant pro for the Winona Country Club as a mentor to other players. Eventually, he was inducted into the Winona-Cotter Athletic Hall of Fame in 2021.
Len cherished his family above all, even golf. He traveled all over the United States for vacations and spent many days camping with Joan and their boys, starting in their pop-up camper and eventually ending in a motor home. Christmas held a special place in Len's heart. He decorated the family tree, house, and yard each year in a unique, festive, and spiritual way.
Len will always be remembered and missed by his wife of 53 years, Joan; sons, Jon (Angie), Doug (Wendi), Patrick (Erica), and Mark (Annie); nine grandchildren; siblings, Shirley Austin and Daniel "Butch" (Rose) Janikowski; sister-in-law, Carolyn Janikowski; as well as many nieces, nephews, other extended family, friends, and the many "golf buddies" he looked forward to competing with.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Robert "Bob" (Joan) Mayer, Jack Prenot, Allyn Janikowski, and Jean (Lewis) Hixson; brother-in-law, Wallace Austin; nephew, Kris Mulvihill; and niece, Shannon Dibbern.
Mass of Christian Burial for Len will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Lewiston. Visitation for friends and family will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, at church, as well as one hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery: www.hofffuneral.com.
