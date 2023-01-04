Mayo, Fred Edward

After a protracted battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Fred Edward Mayo died on December 29, 2022, in Winona at age 78.
Fred was born on January 24, 1944, in Rochester, Minn. His father, William H. Mayo, mother, Dorothy Mayo, and brother, William C. Mayo, predeceased him.
He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1962 and shortly thereafter joined the U.S. Air Force, serving as an Airman First Class from 1963-1967, while stationed in Torremolinos, Spain.
After leaving the Air Force, he worked at KROC in Rochester from 1967-1969. He then moved to Winona and was employed by Northwestern Bell, US West, Quest, and CenturyLink from 1969-2014. Fred was regarded far and wide for his exceptional technical knowledge and skill in central office maintenance and diagnostics.
Fred was also an avid fan of model trains and air shows. Since his retirement, he enjoyed learning and practicing woodcarving. Fred was a member of the CWA and of the American Legion Post 9.
Fred married Kathie Rataj in 1972. They had two daughters — Jessica, who was stillborn on November 19, 1979, and Rachael Lynn, who was born on November 15, 1983, and died from complications from treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma on March 1, 2003.
Tragically, Fred and Kathie were both diagnosed with terminal cancer. Kathie passed away on October 18, 2019.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Patricia Rataj, of Elgin, Ill., his nephew, Ross Frawley, of Chicago, and his sister, Marlene Auman, of Coon Rapids, Minn.
Fred requested to be cremated, and an interment service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona in the spring of 2023.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your favorite Winona charity.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
