Mayzek, Bernadine C.

Bernadine C. Mayzek, 83, of Winona, was called to her eternal home on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Gundersen Health System Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., surrounded by the love of her family.
She was born on August 23, 1939, in Winona to Bernard and Lucille (Kohner) Kanz and was a graduate of Lewiston High School. On June 8, 1963, she was united in marriage with John Mayzek at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona, and they would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this June.
Bernadine was employed for many years in the food service at Winona State University, and she was a member of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.
She will be remembered for her enjoyment of bowling and for writing poems for the Winona Post, and she was an avid fan of the Twins, Timberwolves, and especially the Vikings. Her greatest joy in her life was her family, and she especially cherished the time that she spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her.
Bernadine is lovingly survived by her husband, John; children, Kevin Mayzek, John Mayzek Jr., Lisa (James) Thomas, and James (Mary) Zahorsky; grandchildren, Krista, Kendra, Trey, Sierra (Isaiah), James, Austin, Andrew, and Jackie; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Geraldine (Darrell) Sturgis, Olivia Heim, Donna (Pat) Daley, and Mary Paszkiewicz; sisters-in-law, Nadine Kanz and Betty Kanz; brother-in-law, James Mayzek; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Paul; her parents; brothers, Robert, Thomas, and Richard Kanz; sister, Elizabeth Younger; brothers-in-law, Oliver Younger, Thomas Heim, and James Paszkiewicz; and sisters-in-law, Jan Kanz, Audrey Ellinghuysen, Shirley Nagle, Elaine Jick, Phyllis O’Reilly, and Lois Makay.
Visitation will be held at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, in Winona on Friday, June 2, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., where a Christian Wake Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 11 a.m., until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. The Very Reverend Mark C. McNea will officiate. Bernadine will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Bernadine’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
