McClellan, Karen Ann (Tofstad)

Karen Ann (Tofstad) McClellan, of Winona, passed away on October 22, 2022.
Karen was born on June 30, 1965, in Winona to Carol E. (Griffith) and Caroll H. Tofstad. She married Graham McClellan, and they were together for over 20 years.
Her kids and grandkids were her pride and joy. Having weekly sleepovers, playing games, and taking them camping were just a few things she enjoyed doing with them. She had a unique bond with each one of them, showing just how genuine their relationships really were. She enjoyed picnics and traveling with her husband, especially to VEGAS! Karen loved bargain shopping, music, sitting around a campfire, and cooking. She had a green thumb like no other, and she took pride in her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents; previous husband, Robert Evanson; brothers, Ronald Tofstad and Randy Tofstad; son, Robert Evanson Jr.; and granddaughters, Taylor Ann Smith and Gracelyn Elizabeth Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Graham; her daughters, Alissa Evanson Smith and Jennifer (Cory Hix) Evanson; grandchildren, Landon Stutzka, Jayden Hix, Brantley Smith, and Breylen Smith; and brothers, Mick (Marty) Tofstad and Matthew S. Tofstad.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Eagles Club, Winona, with a time of sharing to begin at 5 p.m. A private family interment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
