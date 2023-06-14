McDonald, Mary Ann (Wieczorek)

Mary Ann (Wieczorek) McDonald, 79, passed away on June 12, 2023, at home with her family by her side.
She was born on March 25, 1944, in Winona to Isadore and Mary (Patzner) Wieczorek. When married to James Meier, Mary had three sons, John (Kristi) Meier, of Lewiston, Daniel (Heidi) Meier, of Winona, and Brian Meier, of Winona. When Mary united in marriage with Jack McDonald on April 5, 1973, three more sons joined the family, Jeff (Maria) McDonald, of Spring Hill, Kan., Brian (Vicki) McDonald, of Minnesota City, and Steve (Gayle) McDonald, of Goodview. Mary’s grandchildren include Jacob Meier, Kelsie Horst, Corey McDonald, Kyle McDonald, Zack Meier, Collin Meier, Daniel Meier Jr., Kaya Smith, Jarret McDonald, Korinne McDonald, Kendra McDonald, Christopher Gady, Jacob Peil, and Josh Peil, along with several great-grandchildren.
Mary Ann is survived by her children; brothers, Jimmy (Joan) Wieczorek, Larry (Rita) Wieczorek, and Tom (Kris) Wieczorek; sister-in-law, Elaine Wieczorek; and many nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Isadore and Mary Wieczorek; husband, Jack McDonald; brothers, Wayne (Buddy) Wieczorek and David Wieczorek; sisters, Margie Peterson, Eileen Schaefer, and Dixie Peshon; and in-laws, Bud Schaefer, Don Peshon, and Wally Peterson.
Mary Ann had many careers in her life. She attended technical college for cosmetology to become a beautician and even opened her own salon, “Bucket of Curls.” Mary Ann also attended technical college to be a certified nurse’s aide. She also joined Jack driving a school bus for many years. Mary worked at Winona school district for the last seven years for the lunch program, until her illness.
Mary Ann’s biggest gift was her creative talents, doing crafts, painting, sewing, and singing. Her joy was getting together with her family, camping, playing cards, dancing, and traveling. She will be loved and missed for many things, especially her humor.
A visitation for Mary Ann will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center from 3-6 p.m. A memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center.
