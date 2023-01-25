McGovern, John F.

John F. McGovern, 70, of Goodview, went home to be with his Lord Jesus on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
John was born on October 20, 1952, in Chicago, Ill., to John and Margaret (Fitzgerald) McGovern. He graduated from St. Patrick High School in Chicago and went on to attend college in Chicago and Green Bay, Wis. John then attended graduate school at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he met the love of his life, Rita Gaard. They were married on June 7, 1980, in Ellsworth, Wis. The couple moved to New Richmond, Wis., in 1981 and Pepin, Wis., in 1995. John taught middle and high school biology and truly loved what he did. He enjoyed taking his classes on outdoor field trips to learn about the environment and gain an appreciation for it. After retirement, John and Rita moved to Goodview in 2015.
John enjoyed spending time in nature, whether it be exploring, hiking, biking, camping, or fishing. He was an avid reader and a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Winona.
He is survived by his wife, Rita; three children, Adam McGovern, Dana (Dale) Skrzypchak, and Philip McGovern; four grandchildren, Carter and Aiden McGovern and Adeline and Emmeline Skrzypchak; two brothers, Jim McGovern and Gerry (Alice) McGovern; three sisters, Therese Iverson, Mary (Robert) Wolff, and Rose (Paul) Pistolarides.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center with the Reverend Adam Burge officiating. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., until the time of the service. He will be laid to rest at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements: www.hofffuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.