Leland A. McMillen, 92, of Winona, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Hart. A private family interment will be held.
Visitation will be held at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, Winona, on Thursday, June 22, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Visitation will also be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Hart, on Friday, June 23, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
A complete obituary will follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.