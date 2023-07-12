McRae, Tracy (Cummings)

Tracy (Cummings) McRae, 58, of Winona, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Gundersen Health System Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., following a brief illness.
She was born on January 26, 1965, to James and Dixie Cummings.
Tracy graduated from Winona Senior High School and then went on to vocational school for training as a medical secretary.
She married Paul McRae, and they later divorced.
Tracy’s working career included the Lewiston Bank, several years as a secretary at Bay State Milling, and at St. Mary’s University working in the student loan area.
Tracy loved the summer months, being on the river, and being at home with her many flowers. She especially enjoyed watching the hummingbirds.
Tracy is survived by her parents; brother, Tim; sister, Tricia; and her fiancé, Mike Meier. She will be greatly missed by all!
Per Tracy’s wishes, a private family service was held.
Condolences or cards may be sent to the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, Winona, MN, attention Mike Meier.
