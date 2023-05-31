A. Rita Meier, 95, of Winona, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Lake Winona Manor, Winona.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Winona. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Winona.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, May 31, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, and beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Visitation Commons of St. Mary’s Church.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.