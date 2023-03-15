Mertes, Daniel George

Daniel George Mertes, 84, of Wabasha, died on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Gundersen - St. Elizabeth’s Care Center in Wabasha from health complications due to advanced dementia.
Daniel was born to Clem and Fran (Kotnour) Mertes on December 30, 1938, in Winona, the oldest of four children. He was a devout Catholic throughout his life, graduating from Winona Cotter High School in 1957. He attended and graduated with a Mechanical Drafting Certificate in 1961 from Northwest Technical Institute, Minneapolis, Minn., was drafted and served two years in the Army as specialist 4 private from 1961-1963.
Daniel married Dee (Trainor) at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona on January 5, 1963. After military service, they moved to St. Paul, Minn. Dan worked at Remington Rand (UNIVAC), then to Taystee Bread in 1964 until 1985, and Brownberry Baking Company from 1985-98 when he retired.
He was highly respected by the business community, and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was at his happiest in a boat, on his road bike, or with family and friends. Dan volunteered at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, at the cemetery in Wabasha, is a past member of the Duluth Kiwanis, and Wabasha American Legion Post 50.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Dee; three children, Christopher (Janice), Gregory (Lori) and Michelle Bump; brother, Paul (Linda); sisters, Christine (Harley) Antoff and Diane (Bruce) Hoseck; five grandchildren; cousins; nieces; and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles, and stepfather, Walter Schmidt.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at noon on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, Winona. Deacon Justin Green will officiate. Following the service, military rites will be conducted outside the funeral home by the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 of Winona. A family burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona.
The family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Cotter Schools in Winona, or to the Gundersen- St. Elizabeth’s Care Center in Wabasha.
Please share your memories of Dan on the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home website at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
