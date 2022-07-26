Mertes, Patricia “Trish” W.

Patricia “Trish” W. Mertes, 70, of Buffalo City, passed away July 19, 2022, at Winona Health.
Trish was born July 7, 1952, in Winona to Frank G. Mertes, Sr and Patricia (King) Mertes.
Throughout her life, Trish enjoyed careers in a number of fields, including the airlines, real estate, the medical field, and at Winona State University. She also enjoyed entertaining family and friends, taking in the view of the bluffs over the Mississippi from her cabin on the river, and going on her summer trips to Montana with her dog.
Trish will be forever remembered by her siblings, Frank “Buz” (Kathy) Mertes Jr., Hunter (Sonia) Mertes, and Shannon (Stan) Marg, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents Frank G. and Patricia K. Mertes and grandparents.
Per Trish’s request, no services will be held.
Cards may be sent to Hoff Celebration of Life Center, c/o Patricia Mertes Family, 3480 Service Drive, Goodview, MN, 55987.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family — www.hofffuneral.com.
