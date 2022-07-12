Margaret M. (Holan) Meyer, 94, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Green Prairie Assisted Living in Plainview, Minn., from stage four lung cancer with family by her side.
Marge was born June 1, 1928, to Joseph and Vlasta (Fencl) Holan in Chicago. She graduated high school and a two-year business course at Our Lady of Lourde School, finishing in June 1944. After school, she worked in the office at Phoel Manufacturing until 1946.
She married George R. Meyer on September 21, 1946, at St. Peter Catholic Church in St. Peter, Minn. They resided in Winton, Minn., until he went to work at Whitewater Wildlife Refuge in 1948.
She worked at Rex Turkey Plant in Altura from 1966 to 1975. She worked part-time at the Wabasha Family Bakery from 1978 to 1983. They then moved to Harrison, Ark., in 1984 and returned to Minnesota in 1992.
She was a den mother for the Elba Cub Scouts and belonged to the Elba Homemakers and St. Aloysius Ladies group. Her interests included quilting, crocheting, knitting, sewing, and gardening.
She is survived by her three children, Joan Jensen, Jim (Donna) Meyer, and Deb (Bob) Scherbring; brother, Tom (Irene) Holan; sister-in-law, Carol Peterson; grandchildren, Mark (Sherri) Jensen, Chad (Trisha) Jensen, Shane (Jackie) Jensen, Jamie Meyer, Jason Meyer, and Erin (John) Scholla; 20 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Meyer; her parents, Joseph and Vlasta Holan; sister, Bernadette (Holan) Urban; brother, Richard Holan; grandson, Jeffrey Jensen; and nephews, Richard, Joseph, and Michael Urban, and Joseph Holan.
Funeral Mass will be Monday, July 18, 2022, at 12 p.m., at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Elba with Father Tim Biren officiating. Burial will follow at St. Aloysius Cemetery. Visitation is Monday at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
The pallbearers are Mark, Chad, and Shane Jensen, Jamie and Jason Meyer, and Erin Scholla.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
A big “thank you” to the staff at Green Prairie Assisted Living who treated our mom as if she was their family.
Schad and Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview is assisting with the arrangements.
