MEyer, Shauma

Shauma Renee Benson was born on September 11, 1983, in La Crosse, Wis., to her mother, Michele Benson, but everything that happened after that was uniquely Shauma. As she entered school, even her kindergarten teacher, Barb Culhane noticed this uncanny ability to see into other people’s hearts, to empathize with them and be called to action on their behalf. Her teacher said, “Shauma is the most mature and intuitive kindergartener I have ever taught in my lifetime.”
As she grew, her love of people and children called her into service to mankind. She graduated from Winona State University as a licensed social worker and through several agencies, brought justice, peace, and healing to others. No situation of injustice or need escaped her eye, nor her call to action. She was a warrior for the underprivileged, the ill, the homeless, the forgotten and the troubled.
She met and married Brad Meyer, and together they became the parents of four wonderful children, Grace Hannah, 17, Sophie Joe Benson, 13, Charlotte Michele, 11, and George Bradley, 8. To these children she gave the gift of a love taught to us by Jesus Christ through the apostle Paul: Patience and kindness, relationships without conceit, pride or the notice of wrongs, a love that clings to truth, faith, hope, and endures all things.
In addition to her family, she loved the ocean, campfires, people watching, reading and photography. Laughing was more than the expression of happiness for her, it was a way of life. Her joy was always near the surface and was meant to be shared.
Her body struggled to conquer a liver disease, however, and on Saturday, February 19, 2022, she peacefully passed through the door into eternal peace and happiness. Her family was at her side, and she was safe in the same room as when her loving grandfather, Llewellyn Benson, made that same journey exactly 13 years earlier. Our faith assures us that she was welcomed into Heaven not only by “Bumpa,” but all the company of saints that preceded her: grandparents, uncles and aunts, cousins, and dear friends. We all grieve the loss of her presence in our lives, but we know we will see her again.
Her entire family, husband, Brad Meyer; children, Grace, Sophie, Charlotte, and George; mother, Michele Thompson; brothers, Jeremy Olson and Tanner Olson; step-fathers, Mark Olson and Daryl Thompson; grandmother, Nancy Benson; mother and father-in-law, Bonnie and Duane Meyer; many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins all wish to say “thank you” for the kindness of our communities, for your thoughts and prayers, as well as for the contributions to GoFundMe and through other channels.
Visitation will be on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Hoff Funeral Home in Rushford with the funeral service following at 11 a.m., Rev. Daryl Thompson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to the children’s education fund, c/o Bradley Meyer.
