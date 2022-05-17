Caleb J. Mikkelsen, 32, of Winona, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Caleb James was born June 26, 1989, in Auburn, Neb., to Rodney and Cheryl Ann (Miller) Mikkelsen. Caleb spent his early childhood living in the southeast Nebraska area. Caleb, along with his mom and brother, moved to Winona in 1997. He attended Winona Public Schools and was formerly employed at various industries and restaurants in the area, including Betty Jo’s.
Caleb was a musician and enjoyed playing guitar at the local clubs and bars. He loved spending time with his friends and his beloved dog, Snooch.
Caleb is survived by his sister, Sunshine (Ryan) Taylor of Brownville, Neb.; a brother, Chris Mikkelsen of Winona; nieces and nephews, Jayden, Camden and Emery Taylor; Calvin and Caitlin Mikkelsen; aunts and uncles, Dave (Diana) Miller, of Winona; Sherri (Harry) Harney, of Julian, Neb., and many other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rodney and Cheryl Mikkelsen; grandparents, Harold and Kazuko Miller, and James and Patricia Mikkelsen; and his uncle, Rick Mikkelsen.
Family and friends will gather to remember Caleb from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, at EB’s Corner, 700 West Fifth Street in Winona. A private family burial will be held at a later date in Brownville, Neb.
Memorials can be donated to Ark of Freedom, 921 E. 3rd St., Maryville, MO 64468, or on their website at www.arkoffreedom.org/donate/.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory in Winona and Fountain City. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.