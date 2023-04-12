Millen, Sophie J. (Wager)

Sophie J. (Wager) Millen, cherished family matriarch, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on April 6, 2023, and was reunited with her husband, Patrick.
Sophie was born on February 26, 1931, to Sally (Kustelski) Wager and Carl Wager, in Winona, where she grew up. She was united in marriage to Patrick Millen on February 16, 1950, and together they had four children.
She was a stay-at-home mom and joined the workforce after her kids were grown. She worked in food service for many years, cooking for the nuns at the Tau Center and for the residents at St. Anne’s. She then enjoyed many years of retirement. Sophie enjoyed playing cards at various clubs as well as gambling on her casino trips.
She had a strong Catholic faith and was a long-time parishioner at St. Casimir’s Catholic Church.
Family was the center of Sophie’s life. She was the glue that kept everyone close and someone everyone loved and cherished. She will be forever remembered, always loved, and will eternally hold a special place in the hearts of her family.
Her final couple of years were challenging related to the effects of dementia. With the support of her family, she was able to live out her remaining days in her home surrounded by her loved ones. She dearly missed her husband, Patrick, whom she was married to for 70 years prior to his passing in 2020.
She leaves behind her children, Patrick (Kitty), Katherine, Michael, and Sharon; grandchildren, Lisa (Jeff), Heather (Dan), James (Shannon) and Kristy (Tim); as well as 10 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters; and step-grandson, Joe.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, Winona. The Very Reverend Mark C. McNea will officiate. There will not be any visitation held prior to the service. Following the service, a luncheon and reception will be held at the Redmen’s Club, 176 West Third Street, Winona.
Sophie will be laid to rest at Oakland Cemetery in Minnesota City at a later date.
Online condolences or memories may be left at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
