Mindrum, Wilma “Doris”

Wilma “Doris” Mindrum, 96, of Rushford, died on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Rushford.
Wilma Doris Evans was born on Monday, June 28, 1926, in Houston to Silas and Marie (Johnson) Evans. She was raised in Houston and graduated from Houston High School. On September 2, 1944, Doris was united in marriage with Alf Mindrum in Houston. The couple moved to Peterson, where Doris worked at her father’s butcher shop. Doris and Alf moved back to Houston in 1968. Doris worked in child day care and at Valley View Nursing Home. She always enjoyed caring for the young and the old. Doris lived at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home since 2009. Seeing the children at the Good Shepherd Child Care brought her so much joy. Doris enjoyed sewing, baking, and cooking. She made the best french fries, fried fish, homemade buns, and bean soup. She was a member of Bethany Evangelical Free Church in Houston.
Doris is survived by six daughters, Cathy (Kenneth) Bakkum, Sheryl Krehenbuhl, Andrea (Ardell) Lee, Bernita (Mark) Salmon, Leanne (Herb) Gust, and Marita (Glenn) Brouwer; 15 grandchildren, Kendall, Caryn, Sara, Dean, Bryan, Jenna, Aaron, Daniel, Kristin, Laura, Abbey, Sadie, Christopher, Lacie, and Lydia; many great- and great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Carol Paulson and Donna Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Marian, and numerous in-laws.
Doris’ family would like to thank all of the staff at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home for all of their wonderful care and great friendship.
The family prefers memorials directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Services.
There will be a memorial service for Doris at 4 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Hoff Funeral Home in Rushford with Rev. Ed Clay officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place in the spring at Bethany Evangelical Free Cemetery in Houston.
