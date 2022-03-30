Gay Lynn Miranda, 81, of Winona, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Benedictine – St. Anne in Winona.
She was born on September 11, 1940, in La Crosse, Wis., to Arnold and Polly (Pagel) Gady, and graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1959. She married her teenage sweetheart and love of her life, David Lee Miranda, on November 20, 1959. They enjoyed 32 years of marriage until his passing on October 1, 1991.
Gay worked at Northwestern Bell, Sprint, and the Vo-Tech. She was an active member of St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church and its Bible studies, and she also volunteered at Restored Blessings.
Gay loved her dogs (who will be traveling to heaven with her), sitting in her backyard watching the neighborhood dogs go by, and watching hummingbirds. She enjoyed cheering for any Minnesota sports team, watching her soap operas, and was an avid card player. Gay also enjoyed time with the GG group, the AT&T and Sprint girls, her friends from St. Martin’s, and many friends and neighbors.
She was a very giving person with an outgoing personality, who was loved by many people. She especially cherished the time that she spent with her family and many friends. Gay was a fantastic daughter, sister, mother, wife, aunt, and friend who had kindness to spare. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Gay is lovingly survived by her sons, Steve (Denise Higgins) Miranda, of Stewartville, Minn., Greg Miranda, of Winona; grandchildren, Christa Miranda, Jon Miranda, Brenna (Stan) Petkov, Mike (Kristin) Higgins, and Amanda (Jason) Eckre; great-grandchildren, Bentlee Miranda, Rylan Petkov, Liara Eckre, and Carson Higgins; sisters, Barb Malewicki and Bonnie (Bob) Grant; special cousin, Sheryl Klug; special niece, Lynn Malewicki; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Debbie Steinfeldt; and brothers-in-law, Bob Malewicki and Dick Miranda.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. The Reverend Richard A. Moore will officiate. Gay will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Those attending are welcome to dress casually and to wear any Minnesota sports team apparel.
Pallbearers will be Jason Klug, Jim Steinfeldt, Chad Steinfeldt, Brian Steinfeldt, Rob Malewicki, and Mike Grant.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that memorials be considered to St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church.
The family appreciates the loving care given by the staffs of Winona Health Home Care, Winona Health Hospice, and Benedictine – St. Anne.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Gay’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
