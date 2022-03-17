Betty R. (Bronk) Mlynczak, 86, of Winona, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Lake Winona Manor.
She was born on June 13, 1935, in Winona to Thomas and Helen (Zielinski) Bronk. Betty married Robert Mlynczak on May 14, 1960, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Winona, and he preceded her in death on September 22, 1995.
Betty taught for many years in the Special Education Department of the Winona School District, and she was a member of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka and of Harvest House.
She will be remembered for her love of playing bingo and any card game, baking cookies, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her children, Roger (Jean) Mlynczak, of Bloomington, Minn., Mary (Brett) Nelson, of Bloomington, Patty (Paul) Herber, of Onalaska, Wis., and Ron Mlynczak, of Winona; grandchildren, Brianna (Aaron) Frost, of La Crosse, Wis., and Alex (James Provan) Herber, of Chicago, Ill.; great-grandchild, Jack Frost, of La Crosse; brother, Joe Bronk, of Minnesota City; sister, Sr. Helen Thomas, of St. Paul, Minn.; a special niece, Rita Wheeler, of Winona; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and 10 brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. The Very Reverend Patrick Arens will officiate. Betty will be laid to rest in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, in Minneapolis, Minn.
Pallbearers will be Paul Herber, Brett Nelson, Aaron Frost, and Tom Mueller.
Memorials may be direct to the Winona Health Foundation in honor of Betty Mlynczak.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Betty’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
