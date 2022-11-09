Ronald R. Mlynczak, 57, of Winona, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
He was born on December 15, 1964, in Winona to Robert and Betty (Bronk) Mlynczak. Ronald attended St. Stanislaus Grade School, Cotter High School for three years, and graduated from Winona Senior High School. He honorably served his country with the United States Army from 1983-1986 and was employed with various manufacturing companies.
Ronald is survived by his siblings, Roger (Jean) Mlynczak, of Bloomington, Minn., Mary (Brett) Nelson, of Bloomington, and Patty (Paul) Herber, of Onalaska, Wis., as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held privately, with burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minn.
