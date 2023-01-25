Modjeski, Mary I.

Mary I. Modjeski, 81, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2023, with her family by her side.
Mary was the daughter of Anthony and Isobelle Chelmowski.
She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Modjeski. Their marriage of 60 years was full of love, visible to all.
Some words that come to mind when thinking of Mary are nurturing, loving, compassionate, caring, leader, and believer. She was a caregiver in all aspects of her life and the best role model anyone could ever ask or pray for.
She had so much love to give that while raising their four children, they also fostered many through Catholic Charities.
She and Ken loved family, playing cards with friends, many family trips, camping, biking, and long walks. They spent many winters traveling out west in their RV. She graduated from Cotter High School. She then went on to be a hairstylist/salon owner. She also received her registered nursing degree from Winona State University. She was able to spread her love and care to many as she worked for Home Health and Hospice through Winona Health.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Joe, and her husband, Ken.
She is survived by her daughter, Gerri (Bob) Duca; daughter, Teresa Hughes; son, Brad (Melissa) Modjeski; three siblings, Lucy, Tony, and Rose; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 27, at 11:30 a.m. at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka, with a funeral mass following at 12 p.m.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.hoffffuneral.com.
