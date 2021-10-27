Marilyn M. Moga, 81, of Wabasha, and a former long-time resident of Dodge, Wis., passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the Gundersen – St. Elizabeth Hospital in Wabasha.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. Marilyn will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Pine Creek, Wis.
Online condolences may be left at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.