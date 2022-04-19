Moger, Carroll Dean

Carroll Dean Moger, 77, of Winona died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his home.
Carroll was born September 23, 1944, in Lanesboro, to Orvin and Alet (Halvorson) Moger. He graduated from Lewiston High School. On February 4, 2006, he married Nanci (Koopman) Griffin. Carroll worked as a beer salesman in the area for 49 years before retiring from Northern Beverage.
He was a long-time member of the Winona Elks Lodge. In his spare time Carroll enjoyed playing cards and gambling.
He is survived by his wife, Nanci; children, Scott (Teri) Moger, Elaine (Mike) Sorensen, Shannon (Terry) Schell, David (Nancy) Griffin, Amy Kaiser; nine grandchildren, Layke Moger, Dustin Sorensen, Elliot, Isaac, and Easton Schell, Austin and Spencer Griffin, Robin, and Ashley Matejka; five siblings, Orlie (Rosie) Moger, Dale (Karen) Moger, Arnold (Marilyn) Moger, Gary (Karen) Moger, Betty (Mark) Peterson; two brothers-in-law, Cliff Pierce and Jim Prigge; three sisters-in-law, Betty Waters, Deb (Don) Kyser, and Sheila (Dennis) Kupietz; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Buster.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Joan Pierce, Marion (Jim) Simon, Carmen Prigge; and son-in-law, Patrick Kaiser.
A celebration of life for Carroll will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center at 3480 Service Drive in Goodview, followed by a visitation from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements.
