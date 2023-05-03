Holly Ann Mohr, 54, of Arcadia, passed away on April 20, 2023. A celebration of Holly’s life will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Arcadia Lion’s Club Pavilion in Memorial Park in Arcadia. For more information or to express condolences to her family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
