Moldenhauer, Mark D.

Mark D. Moldenhauer, 47, of Nodine, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at his home, following a battle with cancer.
He was born on November 4, 1974, in Winona, to Dale and Joyce (Brommerich) Moldenhauer. Mark graduated from Winona Senior High School, and later from Western Wisconsin Technical College with a degree in finance.
Mark was a member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Nodine, where he served on the finance committee. He worked in various sales positions, most recently with Midwest TV and Appliance for the last 14 years.
He will be remembered for his enjoyment of woodworking, gardening, and helping on the family farm.
Mark is survived by his mother, Joyce; brother, Brian Moldenhauer; aunt, Becky Brommerich; uncle, Loren (Connie) Moldenhauer; and counsins, Amy Moldenhauer, Brent (Tricia) Moldenhauer, and Carly (Tyler) Hamilton.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Nodine. The Reverend James Mumm will officiate. Mark will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Mark’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
